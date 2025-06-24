Diddy Trial Highlights From 28th Day of Testimony

Play video content TMZ.com

After 28 days of intense witness testimony the prosecution and defense in Diddy's criminal trial in New York have rested their cases ... and they're gearing up for closing arguments.

Prosecutors rested Tuesday after their 34th and final witness, a special agent with Homeland Security Investigations, and then the defense rested without calling a single witness.

Play video content TMZ.com

Diddy did not testify, but he did briefly speak up in court when confirming it was decision not to take the stand ... he said he was doing good and he thanked the judge for doing an "excellent job."

The Bad Boy founder's army of lawyers filed a standard motion to get the judge to acquit Diddy before the jury got their hands on the case ... but this was mostly procedural and a total long shot.

Diddy's attorneys argued the prosecution did not prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt but this is almost certainly going to end with a verdict from a jury of Diddy's peers.

Closing arguments are set to begin Thursday and the jury could get this on Friday ... but it feels like a verdict might not come until next week, with the looming July 4 holiday playing a role too.

Prosecutor Maurene Comey is likely to deliver the government's closing argument -- closings are her strong suit -- and it will be interesting to see which of Diddy's lawyers handles their closing argument, which could last 4 hours.