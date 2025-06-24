Prosecution Rests Case In Diddy Criminal Trial

The end is near ... federal prosecutors just rested their case in Diddy's criminal trial in New York.

SNDY prosecutors just finished questioning the last of their 34 witnesses Tuesday afternoon and told the judge they were resting their case ... and then the jury was dismissed for a lunch break.

Play video content TMZ.com

With jurors out of the room, Diddy's army of defense attorneys is now arguing a motion to dismiss the five charges against Diddy ... they say the judge should throw out the case against Diddy before it even gets sent to the jury because prosecutors did not prove their case.

Diddy has pleaded not guilty to racketeering conspiracy; two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Play video content TMZ.com