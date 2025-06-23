New Diddy Trial Exhibits Show Lingerie, High Heels, Whips

Diddy's defense says he's a victim of Uncle Sam's bedroom policing ... and prosecutors released a bunch of new exhibits showing what the feds say Diddy stockpiled ... sexy lingerie, stripper heels and whips.

Check out this trove of photos federal prosecutors have submitted as evidence in Diddy's criminal trial ... it's basically a sex shop, with fishnet panties, stockings and a bunch of other things folks use to have kinky sex.

One of the photos shows the lingerie laid out on a big cushion ... next to five pairs of high heels ... with some red-lighting for extra dramatic effect.

A lot of the Diddy trial has been focused on freak-offs ... which prosecutors have presented as marathon sex romps between Diddy, a male escort, and his ex-girlfriends ... Cassie at first and later 'Jane.'

This batch of exhibits also includes some other seemingly random snaps of Diddy ... including one where he's riding an exercise bike while holding an orange beverage in a champagne flute.

It looks like Diddy's being recorded by a videographer as he works out.

Another image submitted by the feds shows Diddy kneeling and shielding his eyes from the sun ... at the bottom of a flight of stairs leading up to a private jet.

The feds also included a photo of Diddy getting a massage ... a masseuse has his leg up in the air as he's face up on a table ... and there's a couple others in the room too.

Diddy has pleaded not guilty to racketeering conspiracy; two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution ... and his defense is not planning to call any witnesses, an indication they don't think prosecutors have done enough to convince the jury Diddy is guilty of any of the charges.

TMZ broke the story ... Diddy's legal team might even invoke the recent conflict with Iran as part of their closing argument, which is currently set for Thursday.