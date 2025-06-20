Diddy Defense Team Says They Could Rest Next Week

We could have a jury verdict in the Diddy federal criminal trial in NYC as soon as next week ... depending on how long jurors deliberate after the defense rests its case and closing arguments are made.

After the jurors were sent home Friday, prosecutor Maurene Comey told Judge Arun Subramanian the feds could rest their case on Monday ... and then Diddy defense attorney Marc Agnifilo told the judge if that happens, they think they would rest their case Tuesday or Wednesday.

The judge said closing arguments could happen Thursday ... and then the jury would start deliberations ... leaving open the possibility for a verdict by the end of next week, though that's on the early side.

There's also a good chance the jury verdict comes in the following week ... at some point before the July 4th holiday.

