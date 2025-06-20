Diddy's Ex-Assistant Brendan Paul Says 'Jane' Didn't Seem Hesitant to 'Freak Off'

Sean "Diddy" Combs' ex-assistant Brendan Paul says he didn't see any force or coercion from his former boss when it came to "freak-offs" with "Jane" ... and he says he was absolutely not a drug mule.

Brendan, a former Syracuse University basketball player and aspiring music producer, took the stand Friday in Diddy's criminal trial in NYC and told jurors about his 18 months working as an assistant to the music mogul.

During cross-examination from Diddy's defense attorney Brian Steel, Brendan testified he would often talk to Diddy's former girlfriend "Jane" before and after freak-offs ... and he said she did not come across as hesitant or apprehensive, and he says there was nothing from her indicating she was not a willing participant.

The feds say Diddy was forcing and coercing Jane -- who testified under a pseudonym to protect her identity -- and Cassie into participating in freak-offs -- drug- and alcohol-fueled sex marathons with male sex workers -- but Diddy's defense says the encounters were consensual ... and Paul, who was called as a witness by prosecutors, appears to be backing that up. He said he wouldn't work for someone he thought was a criminal.

It's worth noting ... on redirect, prosecutors asked Paul if he was in the room for the freak-offs -- and he said "No."

Brendan also testified about being arrested with cocaine in his bag in March 2024 at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport when he was trying to board a plane with Diddy ... in the wake of federal raids on Diddy's homes in Los Angeles and Star Island, Miami.

Paul told jurors the cocaine was Diddy's, but he forgot it was in his bag and said he didn't tell police the drugs were Diddy's because he wanted to be loyal to his boss. He says he came across the cocaine while "sweeping" Diddy's room and stuffed it in his bag.

While Paul also testified about buying all kinds of drugs for Diddy's personal use and rolling up joints in Diddy's garage ... he says he was not a drug mule, as has been alleged in lawsuits against Diddy, and getting drugs for Diddy was only a minor part of his job duties.

Diddy wore a gray sweater and black pants as he watched and listened to Paul's testimony ... and Paul told the juror he hadn't seen or spoken to Diddy since the drug bust, and characterized their relationship as "complicated."

