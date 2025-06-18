Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Cassie Threatens Man Who She Says Told Her He'd Seen 'Freak-Off' Video, Diddy Defense Exhibit

By TMZ Staff
Published
I'LL KILL YOU!!!

Diddy's defense played jurors an audio recording of Cassie confronting a man who she says had told her he'd been shown a video of her doing a "freak-off" ... and now we're finally getting to hear what was played for the jury.

In a batch of freshly released Diddy defense exhibits, there's an audio file that Diddy’s defense team says features Cassie making death threats to a man she calls Sugit.

051625_doug_wigdor_cassie_statement_kal_v2
CASSIE'S EMOTIONAL STATEMENT
The recording was played in court over a month ago during Cassie's testimony but it's only now being made public.

Ya gotta listen to the clip ... you can hear Cassie tell the man she will kill him if he doesn't immediately show her a video. She says she's never killed anyone but would kill him because he's messing with her life.

Cassie says she never wanted anyone to see the video and demands he show her the video ... and a couple times she tells him someone other than her will kill him.

Cassie and Diddy -- Together Photos
The video was played for jurors May 16 when Cassie was being cross-examined ... and the incident is from March 2014 and it happened in Atlantic City, NJ.

Cassie testified she confronted Sugit after he claimed he'd seen her in a freak-off video.

