Diddy Paid for Travel, Hotel Expenses for Male Escorts, Special Agent Testifies

Sean "Diddy" Combs' federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial resumed Tuesday in NYC for the 25th day ... and a federal special agent testified about travel and hotel expenses involving alleged male escorts that Diddy paid for.

DeLeassa Penland, a special agent with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York -- the agency prosecuting the case against Diddy -- testified Diddy's American Express account was charged nearly $47,000 for damages at a single hotel in New York in one instance.

Penland told the jury Diddy, Cassie Ventura and Jules Theodore -- an alleged male escort -- stayed at the London Hotel on a particular date, which was paid for on Diddy's AmEx, as well as Virgin America plane tickets for Jules.

More travel records were cited during the testimony, including an American Airlines flight from NYC to L.A., and a stay at the Four Seasons hotel for a man named Clayton Howard "AKA Dave." Bad Boy Entertainment is listed on the travel invoice.

Penland also testified about a booking for the InterContinental Hotel in Times Square, New York in the name of "Frank Black," with a $46,786 AmEx payment for damage to the penthouse. Previous witnesses testified Diddy often used "Frank Black" as an alias when booking hotels around the country.

There were even more travel charges mentioned on the stand, including a hotel in Riverhead, in the Hamptons on Long Island.

Penland was then asked about a series of texts and calls between Diddy and Cassie, on March 5 and 6, 2016 -- the date Diddy is seen in the infamous video assaulting Cassie in a hallway of the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles. A text from Diddy says "the cops are here." A text from Cassie to Diddy reads, "You are sick to think it is OK to do what you have done. Please stay away from me. I have a premiere."