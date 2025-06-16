Diddy Trial Highlights From 24th Day of Testimony

Play video content TMZ.com

Prosecutors are getting closer to resting their case in Diddy's criminal trial and on the 24th day of witness testimony they finally showed jurors what they've been waiting for ... videos from the alleged freak-offs with Diddy and Cassie.

After some drama with the jury -- one juror was dismissed and another was on the hot seat after seemingly blabbing about the cases -- prosecutors showed members of the jury snippets of some sexual encounters between Diddy, Cassie and a hired male escort.

The jury had seen still images earlier in the trial, but prosecutors waited until they got towards the end of their case to break out the actual video footage ... presumably for dramatic effect.

Jurors also were shown texts between Diddy and Cassie ... including one exchange where they were setting up a freak-off in early January 2013, which Diddy told Cassie would be a belated Christmas celebration.

The day started with the judge booting Juror No. 6 over a "lack of candor" ... the issue being the guy may live in New Jersey and not the Bronx. He's Black and Hispanic and was replaced by the first alternate juror, who is white.

Another juror is in hot water for getting a text asking if he's Juror No. 6 ... which raised concerns that they are talking about the case with others, which is a big no-no.

Prosecutors are running out of witnesses to call and then it's the defense's turn to make their case.