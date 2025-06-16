New Juror Issue Arises in Diddy Trial, Judge Worried He's Talking About Case

Diddy's trial is on the verge of another jury shakeup due to one of them getting a strange text message that's left the judge with concerns this juror is talking about the case outside of court.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ the juror alerted the court on Friday about the text message, from a phone number he didn't recognize, asking him if HE was Juror No. 6 -- who'd already been in the news as someone Judge Arun Subramanian might dismiss.

We're told this other juror wanted the judge to know about the mystery text and, indeed, Judge Subramanian did have lots of questions for him about the message and the phone number from which it came.

Our sources say, although the juror said he didn't recognize the phone number ... the judge has concerns he might be discussing the trial with people who are NOT on the jury -- which, obviously, would be a major violation of the judge's instructions.

While Judge Subramanian has not sequestered the jury -- they get to go home every day -- they've all been instructed not to discuss the case with anyone, or to read any news about it.

Monday morning, right after he dismissed Juror No. 6 over inconsistencies with where he lives, the judge said he would deal with this other juror after Monday's testimony.