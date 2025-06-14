Judge Mathis Says Kanye, Diddy's Other Friends Should Go to Comfort Him

... But His Friends Should Show Up at Trial For Him!!!

Judge Mathis isn't going to show up to Diddy's trial and support him ... but, he says those he's close to should -- though he's also questioning Kanye West's reason for making an appearance this week.

We caught up with the TV star Saturday in Los Angeles on the world-famous Rodeo Drive ... and, we had to ask him if he thought Kanye showing up to Diddy's trial Friday would make an impact.

Remember ... Kanye pulled up to the federal courthouse in Manhattan Friday, but he never actually made it into the courtroom. Instead, officials actually opened up a secondary overflow room just for him to watch the trial on a monitor.

After only about 10 minutes, Ye left ... and, the jury never actually saw him there -- unclear if they even heard about it.

Judge Mathis says he's not sure if Kanye just showed up to start drama or if he actually wanted to comfort his longtime friend ... but, if it's the latter, the judge says he's all for it.

In fact, JM says more of Diddy's friends should go and be there for him -- adding, if he were a friend or family member, he'd go. To be clear, Mathis says no one should be justifying Diddy's alleged actions ... but, that doesn't mean people can't go to provide comfort to him.

As for where the case is currently ... the judge says he thinks the prosecution has only made inroads when it comes to the two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution after "Jane" testified that she arranged travel, and Diddy paid, to fly a sex worker across state lines.

