Ex-Assistant Says Diddy Introduced New Freak-Off Ingredient: Honey!

Diddy's ex-assistant says his boss was like a hungry bear during the "freak-offs" ... 'cause he says he needed to have a special snack at the ready meant to increase libido -- a whole lot of honey.

Jonathan Perez -- Diddy's assistant from December 2021 until he was arrested in September 2024 -- took the stand Friday and described setting up rooms for what he and Diddy's staff called "king nights" ... another term for the infamous freak-offs.

Perez says the point of setting up the rooms was to make sure Diddy had whatever he needed for 12 to 24 hours without having to bother anyone ... this included gathering food, liquor, music, red lights, condoms and lubricant.

JP testified that it was his understanding honey increases a man's libido ... so, he says he also put honey in the rooms, on occasion.

Perez says he also went out to adult stores to pick up outfits or high heels ... using either a company card or cash he got from security.

Jonathan testified that he also had to clean up after these king nights ... noting the room was usually filled with lots of dirty sheets, towels, and oils. The main reason for cleaning, according to Jonathan, was to ensure no items were left behind.

