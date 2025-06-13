Federal Agent in Diddy Trial Says Astroglide, Armor-Piercing Ammo Seized in L.A. Raid

The 23rd day of testimony in the federal racketeering and sex trafficking trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs in NYC began with testimony from a law enforcement agent who conducted the raid on the disgraced music mogul's L.A. estate in 2024.

Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Andre LaMon took the stand and answered questions from the prosecution first ... he said he works in the L.A. office of the Human Trafficking Unit, and has executed as many as 50 to 60 search warrants during his career.

LaMon was asked about photos of evidence seized in a raid on Diddy's L.A. estate last year, which were shown to the jury. LaMon testified agents found a total of 200 bottles of baby oil, along with 900 bottles of Astroglide, in various locations at the residence, and some lingerie.

Diddy's residences in L.A. and on Miami's Star Island were simultaneously raided in March 2024. LaMon said New York HSI investigators requested the L.A. office's assistance in the investigation. He said the entire L.A. property was searched, consisting of several buildings, including a sauna and a recording studio.

LaMon said agents found Diddy's passport and a plastic bag with "substances" in it in a safe in a closet.

LaMon also describes recovering multiple firearms, and some ammunition ... including 30-round magazines, and one 60-round drum magazine loaded with 59 "green-tip" bullets. LaMon tells the jury "green-tip" ammunition is designed to pierce body armor. That ammo is legal for civilians in the United States, BTW.

LaMon said a single long gun recovered in the raid had its serial numbers "sanded off with a machine."