Rachel Dolezal, Who Once Claimed to Be Black, Builds Sex Career Years After NAACP Scandal

Rachel Dolezal is ready to help people discover themselves ... at least, sexually.

The ex-local NAACP Prez -- who made major headlines years back in a race controversy for posing as a Black woman -- told the Daily Mail she's on her way to becoming a sex coach.

We guess it makes sense ... ever since RD became a pariah when she was exposed as a white woman who identified as an African American woman, she turned to OnlyFans to make ends meet.

Dolezal -- who now goes by Nkechi Diallo -- says she's got nearly 300 hours done for her certified sex coach qualification ... and wants to specialize in helping single moms and busy parents improve their sex lives.

And yes, she's aware that even after all this time, she's pretty much persona non grata in general after the bizarre ruse ... saying, "Can we agree to disagree and still respect each other and allow each other to provide for our families, and not have this need to keep me -- or anybody else -- punished forever?"