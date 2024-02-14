Rachel Dolezal Fired from Teaching Job After OnlyFans Account Discovered

Rachel Dolezal is without a job after she reportedly got canned from her teaching job in Arizona -- this after people learned she had an OnlyFans account ... which sparked outrage.

The ex-NAACP Washington chapter prez -- who was accused of pretending to be Black nearly a decade ago -- was let go from a gig she had with Catalina Foothills School District in Tuscon ... where she was recently working as an after-school instructor.

According to News4 Tuscon ... Dolezal now goes by a different name, Nkechi Diallo, and it sounds like the people there in Arizona didn't realize who she was.

More importantly -- the folks there didn't know she had run an OF ... something the rest of us were aware of dating back to 2022, when her racy pics got plastered online.

Anyway ... somebody blabbed to the media, and they went running to the school district -- and now, they're saying Rachel's no longer employed by them.

They told N4T, "We only learned of Ms. Nkechi Diallo's Only Fans social media posts yesterday afternoon. Her posts are contrary to our district's "Use of Social Media by District Employees" policy (attached) and our staff ethics policy. She is no longer employed by the Catalina Foothills School District."

Remember, Dolezal had been embroiled in a major controversy back in 2014/2015 ... when people realized she was a white woman and not Black -- which she'd posed as for years.

That whole thing has come and gone -- but it seems that, lately, more people are up in arms about the fact she's posting skimpy pics online -- which seems to have bitten here.

