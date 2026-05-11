Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

'Survivor' Host Jeff Probst's Brother Scott Probst Dead at 58

'Survivor' Host Jeff Probst Brother Scott Dead at 58

By TMZ Staff
Published
Jeff Probst and brother getty comp
Getty Composite

"Survivor" host Jeff Probst lost a family member ... his brother, Scott Probst, is dead.

Scott's death was announced Monday by their brother, Brent ... in a social media post, he says ... "Some sad news, our brother Scott is no longer with us. He was a great brother, son and friend. I will miss him so much ❤️ I’m so sad he is gone."

Scott Probst instagram post

The cause and manner of death is unclear.

Jeff hosted "Survivor" since 2000 and Scott has credits on a handful of episodes ... as a camera assistant and an art assistant.

It's the second death in Jeff's immediate family in less than two years ... his mother, Barb Probst, died back in November 2024 and the reality survival competition show honored her with a tribute card in a season 47 episode.

Famous 'Survivor' Contestants Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Famous 'Survivor' Contestants Launch Gallery
Getty

Scott was 58.

RIP

Related articles