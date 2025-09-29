Dave Grohl & Wife Jordyn Blum Make Rare Public Appearance at Charity Event

Dave Grohl and his wife, Jordyn Blum, made a rare public appearance this past weekend ... posing side by side at a charity event.

The couple was all smiles on Saturday as they were recognized by L.A. Mayor Karen Bass for their service to the city.

Grohl and Blum both rolled up their sleeves for the "Meatball Mayhem" event put on by Hope the Mission and Los Angeles Mission -- where more than 60,000 meatballs were rolled, cooked, and packed.

As a result, 3,000 residents at both shelters were fed, with plenty more meals stocked in freezers for the future.

Dave and his wife weren't the only stars at the event ... "Survivor" host Jeff Probst and "Love Island UK" winner Davide Sanclimenti were there too.

You'll recall ... things seemed rocky for the couple when Grohl revealed in September 2024 he welcomed a daughter with a woman outside his marriage. At the time, he said ... "I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness."

The Foo Fighters frontman and his wife made an appearance at Wimbledon in July ... marking their first public event since the shocking revelation.