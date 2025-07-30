Foo Fighters New Drummer Is Ilan Rubin From Nine Inch Nails

Dave Grohl's got a new guy to play drums in his band ... and he's got an impressive resume.

The Foo Fighters are reportedly rolling with Ilan Rubin as their new drummer ... according to a report in The Hollywood Reporter.

Ilan has most recently been a touring member of Nine Inch Nails ... and he's also played for bands like Paramore, Angels & Airwaves, The New Regime and Lostprophets.

It's unclear if Ilan is joining Foo Fighters as a full-time member ... or if he's just going to be the touring drummer.

Dave and FF had been in the market for a new drummer since May, when Josh Freese announced the band had told him they decided "to go in a different direction."

Ilan will be the group's second drummer since the 2022 death of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins.