Dave Grohl's Daughter Makes Dark, Moody Social Media Return After Baby Bombshell

Dave Grohl's daughter Violet has re-emerged on social media in the wake of her rock star dad's baby bombshell ... posting a series of dark and moody pics reflective of the spooky season.

Dave's 18-year-old posted on Instagram Wednesday evening ... her first upload since the Foo Fighters frontman confessed to fathering a child outside his marriage with wife (and Violet's mom), Jordyn Blum.

For her big return to social media, Violet uploaded a carousel of literally dark images ... including a snap of a Super A Foods at night, a concert, and a tub filled with flowers, among others.

However, it was her selfie that most fans took notice of ... Violet posing with a sultry pout, wearing a black top and silver necklaces.

She also posted on her Instagram Stories, sharing another selfie from her photoshoot ... choosing to play Bauhaus' "Silent Hedges" instead of her rock star dad's music in the background.

Dave welcomed Violet with Jordyn back in April 2006 ... later expanding their family to include their other 2 daughters, Ophelia and Harper.

Yet, the Nirvana alum sparked controversy in September when he announced the arrival of "a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage" in a post shared on Instagram.

At the time, Dave promised "to be a loving and supportive parent" to the child ... but did not reveal the little one's name or the identity of her mother.

He added ... "I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness."

Violet has yet to directly to address the baby news ... but previously deactivated her Instagram account.