Frances Bean Cobain and Riley Hawk Welcome Their First Child

Frances Bean Cobain and hubby Riley Hawk are now proud parents celebrating their first child.

Frances — the daughter of late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and rocker Courtney Love — delivered the exciting news via Instagram, posting 2 photos of the couple's baby boy.

A third image showed Riley — the son of retired pro skater Tony Hawk — cradling the tot.

Per Saturday's IG post, mom and dad named their new bundle of joy Ronin Walker Cobain Hawk, who was born on September 17, 2024.

In the caption, Frances wrote, "Welcome to the world most beautiful son. We love you more than anything ✨."

Frances and Riley received well wishes in the comments section from several of their famous friends, including Zelda Williams (daughter of late actor Robin Williams) and Harper Grohl (daughter of former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl).

As you may know ... Frances first opened up about her relationship with Riley in a 2022 Instagram post in which she displayed pictures of him. The following year, the lovebirds got married during a ceremony officiated by France's godfather, R.E.M singer Michael Stipe.