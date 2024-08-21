Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Ashanti Gives Birth to First Child with Nelly

ASHANTI GIVES BIRTH TO FIRST CHILD WITH NELLY!!!

Big news for Ashanti and Nelly -- they’ve officially become new parents 'cause they've just welcomed their first baby together into the world.

The singer dropped the exciting news on IG ... writing "Funny how life’s plans aren’t…always on time.. lol."

She says she's been waiting so long to be a mom, and says she's proud of her body!

Ashanti first revealed her pregnancy news in April with a comedy skit starring her mom, Tina Douglas -- which was cheekily captioned “Baby, baby, baby, baby” -- a nod to her 2002 hit.

They also announced their engagement at the same time -- but TMZ spilled the beans last month they were already hitched months before.

Public records show Ashanti and Nelly’s marriage was officially recorded on December 27, 2023 ... and it looks like they said "I do" in Nelly’s hometown of St. Louis County.

120423_nelly_ashanti_kal December 2023
SEAL THE DEAL!

TBH, all the baby news added up -- 'cause Nelly was caught rubbing Ashanti’s belly back in December.

It’s a full-circle family moment for them -- after reigniting their romance last year, they’re now reliving the glory days of the 2000s when they were two of the biggest names in music.

Congrats!

