Patrick And Brittany Mahomes Baby No. 3 Gender Reveal

Patrick Mahomes knows a thing or two about Xs and Os ... so it's no surprise he and wife Brittany played an adorable game of tic-tac-toe with their 2 tots to reveal the gender of baby #3!

The Mahomeses posted video of the reveal -- which looks to have taken place at their palatial Kansas City estate -- to their Insta accounts, captioning it ... “Baby Mahomes #3 is a….”

In the vid, their 3-year-old daughter Sterling turns over tiles to see if she'll be getting a "Little Sis" or "Little Bro" ... while the couple's other child, 1-year-old Bronze looks on.

After a few turns, Sterling winds up with three pink Xs in a row ... divulging the brood will be welcoming another baby girl.

Then, the obligatory pink smoke bursts into the air as confetti rains down.

As we previously reported ... The Kansas City Chiefs superstar announced last week Britt's pregnant with their 3rd tot, with a video of them holding a sonogram as their two children played around on the ground nearby.

Sterling, was born in February 2021. Less than two years later, in November 2022, Brittany gave birth to their son, Bronze.

Though the couple is over the moon about the pregnancy, Patrick admitted at a press conference earlier this week that three will likely be their lucky number, telling reporters ... "I'm done, I'll say that ... I said three and I'm done."