Dave Grohl Announces He's Fathered Baby Daughter Outside of Marriage

Dave Grohl has admitted to fathering a baby daughter outside of his marriage to Jordyn Blum ... dropping the bombshell news on social media.

In his IG post Tuesday, the Foo Fighters frontman says he plans to be a loving and supportive father to his newborn.

He explains he loves his wife, Jordyn, and their children ... and will do everything to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.

Dave keeps the identity of the woman he had the child with under wraps. He doesn't add anything else to the statement, and has deactivated comments under the post.

He ends with -- "We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together. - Dave."

Dave has been married to Jordyn since 2003 ... and they have 3 daughters -- Violet, 18; Harper, 15; and Ophelia, 10.