Foo Fighters Abruptly Fire Drummer Josh Freese

Foo Fighters drummer Josh Freese surprised fans today when he announced the band called him Monday and told him they decided "to go in a different direction."

In Josh's post on Instagram, he says he wasn't given a reason why ... but he isn't angry, just more shocked and disappointed because of how much he's enjoyed the past two years.

We reached out to a rep for the Foo Fighters to get their side of the firing ... they had no comment.

Doesn't sound like this is the last we're going to hear from Josh on the matter, because he teased he would be releasing a Top 10 list of possible reasons he got canned.

Freese was announced as the Dave Grohl-fronted band's drummer in May 2023 to replace longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away the previous year while the band was touring in Colombia. Officials said a toxicology test revealed Hawkins had 10 different substances in his system, including opioids, antidepressants and benzodiazepines at the time of his death.

As for Josh, he's been a professional drummer for over 40 years, performing with Guns N' Roses, The Vandals, and Devo.