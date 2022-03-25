Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Dead at 50

Taylor Hawkins, the drummer for the Foo Fighters, Alanis Morissette and his own band, is dead.

The Foo Fighters announced his death with a post that reads, in part, "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever."

The band is in Bogota, Colombia where they were scheduled to play Friday ... and that is reportedly where Taylor died. So far, there are no further details about where or how he passed away.

Taylor had substance abuse issues in the past, and actually survived a 2001 heroin overdose.

Along with Dave Grohl, Taylor was the most recognizable face of the Foo Fighters, which he joined in 1997. Just last year, he and the group were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Prior to joining FF, he'd been the touring drummer for Alanis and also for Sass Jordan.

As the band noted, Taylor was such a cool outgoing guy -- with fans, and even the media. The last time we got him out was last September in NYC, where he was having some fun with autograph seekers and his bandmates.

While he's remained with FF, Taylor also started his own side project ... a band called Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders.

Taylor and his wife Alison have 3 children -- son Oliver Shane and daughters Annabelle and Everleigh. The band's statement adds, "Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family."

Taylor and his Foo Fighter bandmates were supposed to headline Lollapalooza Brazil on Sunday night. Obviously, that gig is now up in the air.

Taylor was 50.