Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins Banking on NYC Autograph Seekers

When the Foo Fighters roll outta NYC, Taylor Hawkins' pockets are gonna be a little bit fatter because he's struck a deal -- a not-so lucrative one -- with autograph seekers.

We caught the drummer as the band was leaving their hotel, and witnessed some cold hard capitalism going down as a handful of guys moved in for Taylor's signature. This was no free-for-all, though -- in fact, it kinda sounded like an auction.

You gotta see it ... autograph seekers start shouting out dollar amounts to get Taylor's attention. Someone offered $40, and TH beelined for him, and signed a photo. We know what you're thinking -- why the hell does a rock star need the few extra bucks???

Well, we put that question to Taylor, and he explained ... it's all about avoiding ATMs and keeping his wife happy. Smart man!

He says there's no going rate, BTW ... seems like he'll take whatever they offer, as long as it's legal tender. Taylor jokingly tried to school guitarist Pat Smear on the art of the deal too -- he needs the help.