Dave Grohl Accepts 10-Year-Old's Drumming Challenge, Kicks It Back to Her
Dave Grohl Accepts 10-Year-Old Girl's Drumming Challenge ... Kicks It Back to Her
8/30/2020 10:42 AM PT
Dave Grohl just took up an awesome challenge from a drumming prodigy who's only 10 -- and he also put the ball back in her court ... which means there's more rockin' to come.
The Foo Fighters founder was called out by 10-year-old Nandi Bushell -- who's a bit of a percussion sensation across the pond. She did a cover of FF's "Everlong," taking care of Dave's drum section with incredible precision and flair. She then kicked it over to him.
Hey @Nandi_Bushell!— Foo Fighters (@foofighters) August 29, 2020 @foofighters
Challenge accepted.
Haven’t played these songs in a loooooong time.....thanks for the inspiration!!!
Your move!!!
Your friend in rock,
Dave
(Thanks to my daughter, Harper for letting me borrow her drum set) pic.twitter.com/Ytq47CcZRC
Welp, Dave saw the challenge ... and picked up the baton. He did the same song digitally on his end with an assist from his daughter's drum set ... it's hard to say who won. Obviously, Dave's the OG and is just about flawless, but Nandi certainly held her own.
Anyway, the challenge didn't end there -- Dave dared her to try an older track he did with a supergroup he formed in 2009 called Them Crooked Vultures, featuring Josh Homme on guitar, John Paul Jones on bass and Dave, obviously, on drums.
It's called "Dead End Friends" ... and based on Dave's drumming here, it sounds like Nandi's got her work cut out for her. Your move, kid ... Dave and everyone else is waiting!
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.