Dave Grohl's Love Child's Mother Identified

The woman who has a love child with Dave Grohl has finally been revealed ... and she's a 38-year-old rock enthusiast from Florida.

Jennifer Young is the mother of Dave's infant daughter, who was born Aug. 1, 2024 -- and has Dave's last name ... according to records obtained by The New York Post.

Play video content TMZ.com

Dave's baby mama confirmed her identity and Dave's relation to the child ... telling the outlet she could not comment on questions about Dave's role in the kid's life.

The woman reportedly lives with her mother in Los Angeles and the two women are raising the child.

Photos show Young running errands in L.A. and NYC with the child strapped in a baby carrier ... and the kid's wearing a helmet with Metallica, Led Zeppelin and Elvis Presley stickers.

Dave announced in September he had recently become a father to a baby daughter outside his marriage to Jordyn Blum ... but the mother's name and identity had remained a secret.

Play video content 2/21/25 BACKGRID

The kid's name is still under wraps, except for her having Dave's last name ... and Jennifer told the Post she wants to protect the child's identity "because there's some really angry fans."

Dave and Jordyn were spotted in public earlier this month for the first time since he revealed he had a baby with another woman. He's said he plans to be a present and loving father to the baby, but declares he's also trying to rebuild trust with Jordyn and their kids.

Grohl and Blum tied the knot in 2003 and they share three kids ... Violet, Harper and Ophelia.