Diddy's 'Freak-Off' Videos Shown to the Jurors Inside Courtroom

The jury in Diddy's trial got a spicy break from the usual testimony Monday with prosecutors playing portions of some alleged "freak-off" videos -- but for the jurors' eyes only.

The viewing went down during the afternoon session of day 24 in the trial ... as a federal prosecutor was questioning a Department of Justice special agent on the witness stand.

The prosecutor asked the special agent to verify a list of hotels where Diddy allegedly hosted his freak-offs with Cassie and male escorts. The agent went down the list, describing the hotels and the freak-off videos pertaining to the corresponding locations.

Then the prosecutor cued up 3 freak-off videos -- each running 11 or 12 minutes -- for the jurors, who were each given headphones to listen to the audio. No one in the gallery, nor the attorneys, was able to see or hear the clips.

While the jury got to see around 30 seconds of each clip, it seems like it was enough to have an impact on them. We're told it was so quiet you could hear a pin drop in the courtroom.

As a result, we’re told everyone in the gallery could hear moaning and other sexual noises bleeding from the jurors' headphones.

We’re told one juror, an older woman, looked visibly disturbed and shook her head at what she was watching ... a male juror stared intently at the video monitors with his elbow on an armrest, and his chin on his hand.