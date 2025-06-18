Diddy Trial Canceled Wednesday After Juror Comes Down with Vertigo

It's like right out of a Hitchcock movie, but not really ... the judge pulled the plug in the Diddy trial Wednesday after learning one of the jurors came down with vertigo.

We don't know the underlying condition of the juror in question, but the evidence was truly head-spinning this week, with jurors fixated on various freak-off videos.

Jurors put on their headphones Tuesday and watched around 10 minutes of the vids, featuring sex scenes between Diddy, Cassie, and male escorts. You could hear a pin drop in the courtroom, as the peanut gallery heard moans bleeding through the headphones.

Judge Arun Subramanian canceled proceedings on what would have been the 26th day of testimony. He told those assembled that a juror was experiencing symptoms of vertigo on their way in, and had to turn around and go home.

Diddy's former assistant and alleged drug mule, Brendan Paul, was expected to be called to the stand today. Paul's been granted immunity to testify.

