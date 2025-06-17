Diddy Trial Highlights From 25th Day of Witness Testimony

Play video content TMZ.com

We've reached the home stretch in the Diddy criminal trial and on the 25th day of witness testimony, prosecutors tried to lay out for the jury how they say Diddy spent big to transport male prostitutes across the country for sex romps.

DeLeassa Penland, a special agent with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York -- the agency prosecuting the case against Diddy -- was back on the stand and she testified about a bunch of charges Diddy incurred flying sex workers across state lines.

The testimony mostly went towards the Mann Act and some of it to the RICO charge against Diddy.

Prosecutors showed jurors texts and calls between Diddy and Cassie after the infamous beating incident at a Los Angeles hotel, which was captured on surveillance footage and previously shown to the jury.

On cross, the defense showed loving and sweet texts between Diddy and Cassie and messages about her wanting to do freak-offs ... then the defense showed the jury longer clips from the freak-off videos they saw the day before, when prosecutors showed them shorter, roughly 30-second snippets.

Prosecutors are winding down their case and tomorrow they will call Diddy's former assistant and alleged drug mule, Brendan Paul, to the stand.