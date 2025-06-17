Diddy's Defense Team Shows Jurors More 'Freak-Off' Footage

Diddy's defense team isn't backing away from the jury seeing the alleged "freak-off" videos ... because Diddy's lawyers are now showing jurors even more footage from them.

The viewing went down Tuesday in Day 25 of Diddy's federal trial in Manhattan ... as defense attorney Teny Geragos was cross-examining a Department of Justice special agent.

Geragos cued up a few videos ... and jurors put on headphones and watched the freak-off footage on screens not viewable by lawyers, prosecutors, or those in the gallery.

Prosecutors first showed jurors snippets of the same freak-offs that were shown Monday afternoon ... though yesterday, the jury only saw and heard around 30 seconds each from 3 different clips that were each 11 or 12 minutes long.

It appears the defense's cut was much longer today ... and we're told jurors saw over 10 minutes of footage before taking a lunch break.

The courtroom was once again so quiet, folks in the gallery could hear muffled sounds from the jurors' headphones ... though we're told it wasn't loud enough to make out what was happening on their monitors.

Diddy, wearing a cream-colored sweater and gray pants, looked in the direction of jurors as they watched the videos ... and he brought a book with him to court, "The Power of Positive Thinking."

Geragos teed up the viewing portion by showing the jury some text exchanges between Diddy and Cassie that had already been shown in court ... including one where Cassie told Diddy, "I'm always ready to freak off, it can be whenever."