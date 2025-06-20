Diddy's Alleged 'Drug Mule' Given Immunity to Testify in Trial

Brendan Paul, Diddy's alleged "drug mule" -- who's been given immunity by Judge Arun Subramanian to testify in the music mogul's federal trial after confirming to the judge he's received a subpoena and intends to invoke the 5th Amendment -- took the stand in the federal trial Friday ... and the testimony is expected to revolve around drugs, TMZ has learned.

Remember ... Diddy's former assistant was arrested in March 2024 at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport when authorities allegedly found cocaine and marijuana candy in his bag. The arrest occurred at the same time federal law enforcement raided Diddy's properties in L.A. and Florida.

The charges against Paul were dropped after he completed a pretrial diversion program ... and, now he's testifying at his former boss' trial.

Sources with direct knowledge told us all about Paul ... who served as Diddy's personal assistant for 18 months.

He's a former Syracuse University basketball player who wanted to break into the music business ... and, when he met music executive Elie Maroun -- once Diddy's manager -- he was linked up with Puffy. Diddy interviewed Paul and hired him.

Our sources say Brendan's testimony will mirror testimony we've already heard from other assistants ... 'cause Paul did similar jobs -- allegedly obtaining some drugs for the music mogul.