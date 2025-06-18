Diddy Trial's Dismissed Juror Wasn't Starstruck by Diddy, More Into Spanish Music

The juror who got booted from the Diddy trial was NOT in awe of Diddy's celebrity or his rap empire ... we've learned the guy was indifferent about Diddy and is mostly into Spanish-language music, so there was no celeb wow factor for him.

A source close to Juror 6 tells TMZ ... the guy never wanted to be part of the high-profile trial, but he got a summons and ended up being picked for the jury.

We're told he's a quiet person who likes to get his work done without being hassled ... and he's not comfortable with all the media attention now that he's been kicked off the jury.

Our source says Juror 6 has ZERO interest in seeking the spotlight after the trial ends -- sorry folks, no book deals or interviews -- and he just wants to go back to his private life, which includes a steady job with the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

Judge Arun Subramanian dismissed Juror 6 Monday over concerns about where the guy lives -- the Bronx or New Jersey -- and our sources say the juror has NOT spoken a word about the trial to anyone close to him, including our source, and takes the judge's initial order seriously. He refused to give even a hint of his opinion on the case and wouldn't say a peep about the issue that got him booted off the jury.