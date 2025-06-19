New Diddy Trial Exhibits Show Cache of Guns, Ammo & Drugs From L.A. Raid

The Diddy trial went dark Thursday to observe the Juneteenth holiday ... but prosecutors were working overtime, releasing new exhibits showing a cache of weapons and ammo, as well as drugs -- and, of course, baby oil!

Federal prosecutors released the trove of photos that appear to paint a much fuller picture of what federal agents confiscated inside Diddy's Los Angeles mansion during the March 2024 raid.

Homeland Security Investigations agents snapped the images as they recovered pistols, long guns and rifles from inside the security office, as well as bullets, body-armor-piercing ammo and a high-volume ammunition magazine.

Diddy's attorney Marc Agnifilo previously went out of his way during cross-examination of one of the HSI agents to point out the guns and ammo were locked away in the security office away from Diddy's children.

Play video content 3/25/24 Fox 11

HSI agents also seized -- to nobody's surprise at this point -- boxes of baby oil and Astroglide lubricant in a raid on Diddy's Miami estate the same day. What's more, the agents say they stumbled upon little baggies containing white and brown powder, which they say were later identified as MDMA and ketamine.

In case you don't know, MDMA -- AKA Molly or Ecstasy -- is a synthetic drug that acts as a stimulant and hallucinogen ... and ketamine is a dissociative drug that causes people to feel detached from their bodies.