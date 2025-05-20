Feds Found AR-15s, Sex Toys, Lube in Raid of Diddy's Miami Home, Agent Says

Homeland Security Investigations Agent Gerard Gannon is detailing the March 2024 raid on Diddy's Miami estate ... and he testified the feds found loaded assault rifles, sex toys and some brand-name lubricant.

Gannon told the NYC jury he was the special agent in charge on the ground for the raid ... and the operation was assigned to his unit because the investigation featured human trafficking allegations.

He said about 80 to 90 agents were involved in the search of Diddy's 20,000-square-foot property on Star Island ... with the feds using an armored vehicle to break through the front gate, and deploying boats to make sure nobody tried to flee the waterfront home.

Gannon told the jury the search turned up AR-15 rifles, which were loaded with bullets and had their serial numbers scratched off. He also said the feds found sex toys and Astroglide lubricant.

The jury was shown photos of the guns, which Gannon says were found in one of the closets in the home's master bedroom ... and he also showed the jury an evidence bag with lingerie and platform heels, which he said were also found in a master bedroom closet.

Photos of the AR-15s the feds say were found in Diddy's bedroom closet in Miami were previously included in the federal indictment.

Gannon explained the raid didn't start until 3 PM because the feds were keeping tabs on Diddy and got information he was going to leave on a family trip ... and they waited for him to leave the house before making their move.

The testimony lines up with what we first reported at the time, when Diddy got intercepted by federal agents at a Florida airport in the wake of the raids on his homes in Miami and L.A.

Diddy came face-to-face with federal agents, but he was not handcuffed at the time ... and we also got footage back then of him pacing around the airport.

Court adjourned in the middle of Gannon's testimony -- jurors were falling asleep as he showed the exhibits -- and he will be back on the stand Wednesday morning when court resumes.

