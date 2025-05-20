50 Cent Poses in 'Free Diddy' Shirts, Comments on Cassie's Mother

Which 'Free Diddy' Shirt Looks The Best on Me?!? 🤣

50 Cent is still highly entertained by Diddy's trial and the magic of A.I., but he can't believe the details spilling from the case ... especially the deets involving Cassie's mother!!!

Following the revelation on Tuesday that Diddy once caused Cassie's parents to take out a $20K home equity loan for "her daughter's safety," 50 digitally donned an all-white "Free Diddy" -- a conversion from the all-black ensemble he rocked the previous day.

In court, Cassie's mother claimed Diddy threatened to release a sex tape after Kid Cudi popped into the dating picture -- and 50 questioned if the tactic was even legal to begin with.

The $20K payment ended up being returned to the Venturas while Diddy and Cassie resumed their relationship.

However, Cudi is set to testify in the trial soon, presumably about Diddy allegedly having his car blown up during the fling with Cassie.

