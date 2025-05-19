Diddy Prosecutors Release Photos Showing Faces of 'Freak Off' Sex Workers

Here Are The Faces Of Diddy's 'Freak Off' Escorts

Diddy's alleged sex workers have finally been unmasked as Week 2 of testimony gets underway in the music mogul's federal racketeering and sex trafficking trial in NYC.

On Monday, prosecutors released a document dump of exhibits entered into trial evidence, dropping an avalanche of photos and other information. Some of the pics showed the faces of the sex workers Diddy allegedly hired to be transported across state lines for "freak-offs" with his significant others, including Cassie.

Play video content

The feds define a freak-off as Diddy, a girlfriend and a male sex worker engaging in marathon sex sessions that were often recorded by the Bad Boy Records CEO inside hotel rooms. Prosecutors say Diddy forced or coerced his girlfriends into participating in the freak-offs.

Check out the snapshots of the male escorts whose images were shown on monitors provided to each of the 12 jurors during Cassie's testimony last week. Cassie was able to identify some of the escorts, while not remembering the names of others.

One sex worker is named Jules, the third person in the hotel room with Diddy and Cassie the day of the infamous InterContinental Hotel beatdown video in L.A. in 2016. Another is Jonathan Oddi, also known as Diddy/Cassie's alleged "sex slave" who supposedly engaged in multiple freak-offs with the former couple.