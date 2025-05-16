Diddy 'Sex Slave' Vindicated by Cassie Testimony

Cassie Ventura is testifying about a now-imprisoned sex worker who claimed, way back in 2018, he was Diddy's sex slave ... and while everyone thought he was crazy back then, he seems vindicated now.

Diddy's attorney Anna Estevao grilled Cassie about male escort Jonathan Oddi, and a 2013 incident where she suspected Oddi had recorded one of their freak-off encounters. In court, Estevao played an audio recording of Cassie threatening a DJ she believed had possession of that video.

She's heard berating him to prove he really had the video -- "If you have it pull it up or I will kill you, and he will kill you again." The "he" appears to be referring to Diddy.

The DJ responds he wasn't disrespectful, so he wouldn't play it in front of her -- and Cassie fires back, "If you don't show me, I will cut you. Cut you up!"

On the stand, Cassie confirmed it was her on the recording, and recalled she just "didn't trust" Oddi.

The explosive exchange seems to support Oddi's recent claim -- during a NewsNation interview -- that Diddy and Cassie had threatened him during a settlement negotiation.

It also makes Oddi's claim he had sex with Cassie more than a dozen times ... a little more believable. He first dropped that jewel to police, who were questioning him about getting into a 2018 shootout at a Trump hotel in Miami.

Back then, everyone thought he was off his rocker, but Cassie's testimony makes his story less outlandish, and way closer to the truth than we suspected.