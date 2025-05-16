Diddy Prosecutors Want to Limit Pregnant Cassie's Cross-Examination, Fearing Mistrial

Diddy prosecutors are pulling the baby card to limit the defense counsel's cross-examination of Cassie to the end of today.

Here's the deal ... federal prosecutors filed a letter with the court Friday in an attempt to prevent the defense's questioning of Cassie on the witness stand from spilling into next week.

Prosecutors say the reason is simple ... they don't want to risk that the judge might be forced to declare a mistrial if the very pregnant Cassie suddenly goes into labor and can't continue her testimony.

And get this ... prosecutors are even pointing fingers at the defense team for allegedly slow walking Cassie's cross-examination. Prosecutors say defense attorney, Anna Estevao, was highly inefficient during Thursday's cross-examination of Cassie. They say Estevao based many of her questions on Diddy's civil suits instead of allegations in the music mogul's criminal indictment, for which he's on trial.

Prosecutors also accused Estevao of retreading familiar topics related to the case multiple times and requesting that Cassie read reams of text messages before asking just a handful of substantive questions.

Not only that, but prosecutors say that after they finished their direct examination of Cassie two days ago, the defense promised they would conclude their examination of Diddy's ex by Friday ... and they want them to stick to it.

