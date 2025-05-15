Cassie Testifies She Kept Having Freak-Offs With Diddy While Dating Kid Cudi

Cassie says she was still participating in freak-offs with Diddy despite being on a break from him and dating Kid Cudi.

The singer testified Thursday in court during cross-examination... she was seeing Kid Cudi in 2011 while on a break from Diddy, but was still going back to Diddy for freak-offs.

Cassie's reasoning ... the freak offs were her "job."

She told the jury she didn't know if Diddy considered them to be on a break and she was using a burner phone to communicate with Kid Cudi. She said she did not want Diddy to find out about the relationship with Cudi because she thought it would be way too dangerous.

Cassie previously testified Wednesday during questioning from the prosecution that Diddy found out about her relationship with Kid Cudi while going through her phone during a freak-off.

Also on Wednesday, Cassie testified Diddy mentioned that Kid Cudi's car would be blown up and that Diddy wanted Kid Cudi's friends to see the explosion. In her 2023 lawsuit against Diddy, which she said she settled for $20 million within 24 hours of filing it, Cassie claims Kid Cudi's car did explode in his driveway ... and the explosion was even subsequently reported in the New York Times.