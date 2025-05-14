Prosecutors Show Photo Gallery Of Diddy Sex Workers to Jury

More is being revealed by the minute on Day 3 of the Diddy sex trafficking trial ... federal prosecutors broke out photographs of 3 sex workers and one victim -- and showed them all to the 12 jurors.

Assistant United States Attorney Emily Johnson displayed the faces of the sex workers/victim on monitors for the jurors, starting with a picture of victim "Mia," who was allegedly raped by Diddy.

Then Johnson showed the jury two more photos -- one of sex worker Jules and another of Jules and Cassie together. A fourth photo showed Cassie and male escort Dave, as well as a fifth photo of Cassie and another sex worker named Greg.

Prosecutors also introduced two additional photos of Cassie, with one showing her looking disheveled while sitting on a sofa in high heels after a freak-off.

The seventh and last photo was a picture of Cassie covered in baby oil with lit candles and lubrication bottles behind her. After viewing the seventh photo, one juror cleared his throat as if he were uncomfortable.

All the photos were put on display during Day 2 of Cassie's testimony at Diddy's trial. As you know, Diddy is potentially facing decades behind bars if convicted on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.