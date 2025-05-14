Diddy Trial Highlights From Cassie's Second Day of Testimony

Play video content

Cassie had a lot to say in her second day of testimony in the Diddy criminal trial ... testifying about freak-offs, physical abuse, suicidal thoughts and rape.

The prosecution's star witness was back on the stand Wednesday and she told the jury about the first time Diddy beat her and how he showed her footage from the freak-offs and threatened to release them.

She testified about the end of their relationship in 2018 ... telling jurors how her took her home after a nice closure conversation and then raped her on the living room floor.

Cassie recalled how Diddy had her participate in a freak-off on her 29th birthday ... and she told the jury the freak-offs would often lead to urinary tract infections and sores in her mouth from all the oral sex.

The jury was shown still images from a freak-off ... and Cassie read aloud a text she sent to Diddy, "You treat me like you're Ike Turner," a reference to Tina Turner's abusive husband.

Throughout her testimony, Cassie is avoiding making eye contact with Diddy -- however, her husband, Alex Fine, was in court Wednesday, and frequently glared at him.

She testified about her long recovery times from the marathon sex in the freak-offs .. and how she turned to drugs to help her numb herself so she could perform sex acts under Diddy's direction.

Perhaps this isn't shocking -- with so much graphic and sexual testimony -- but, Diddy's daughters passed on sitting through all of it.

Cassie even told the jury how Diddy flipped out when he found out during a freak-off that she was seeing Kid Cudi.

Prosecutors showed jurors photos of some of the sex workers from the freak-offs ... including images of Cassie with some of the male escorts together. Another image showed Cassie covered in baby oil with lit candles and lubrication bottles behind her, and one juror cleared his throat as if he were uncomfortable.

Cassie's lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, was in court again watching her testimony ... and he told us she gave some powerful statements and wouldn't want to be a defense attorney charged with cross-examining the very pregnant woman.

Cross examination wills start Thursday, and it will be interesting to see how Diddy's attorneys grill Cassie ... especially given that she's far along in her pregnancy.