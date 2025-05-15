Diddy Trial Continues With Defense Cross-Examining Cassie About Early Relationship

The fourth day of testimony in Diddy's NYC federal sex trafficking trial began Thursday with Cassie taking the stand again ... with Diddy's defense team's turn at cross-examining her after three days of prosecution's questioning.

Combs' defense attorney Anna Estevao asked Cassie to read a text she sent to Combs years ago ... Cassie read it out in court, "I love you, smiley face, I'll fly anywhere for you, I love you, Cass."

Affectionate messages from Diddy were also shown to the jury from early in their relationship ... which Cassie described on the stand this morning as "loving."

"I'm a very lucky woman, I miss you so much," she said, reading from one of the exchanges.

Diddy's defense team appears to be deploying a strategy of attempting to show the loving relationship between Cassie and Diddy during their lengthy relationship in an effort to bolster their position that she consented to the terms of the relationship and chose to stay in it.

Cassie admitted she'd been in love with Diddy for more than a decade ... but she seemed to push back on a question about her continuing to return to him for 11 years, saying, "I wouldn't say 'coming back.'" She said she believed he loved her back.

When asked whether it hurt her when he cheated on her ... she said, "Not every time."

Estevao then referenced a 2009 email and asked Ventura what "BG" means, and Cassie replies, "Babygirl."

Before the jury was seated Thursday morning, prosecutors told the judge they were frustrated by the defense dumping 400 exhibits overnight, which they haven't yet been able to analyze.

Douglas Wigdor, Cassie's own attorney, addressed the judge and asked to be included in any considerations by the court about what she could be asked about by the defense team.

Since she's the only named witness, it seems he's concerned about privacy issues as she's asked about her sex life and other lifestyle activities.