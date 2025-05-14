Cassie Testifies Diddy Threatened Her Over Kid Cudi Relationship

Cassie Ventura says Diddy freaked out on her after finding out she was hooking up with Kid Cudi ... threatening her with a wine opener and telling her he would release a video on Christmas showing her participating in a "freak-off."

The singer testified in court Wednesday that Diddy found out she was seeing Kid Cudi in 2011 when he went through her phone during a freak-off.

Cassie told the jury Diddy found an email about Cassie taking her toiletry bag to Kid Cudi's place ... and he put a wine opener in his hand and threatened her.

She testified she called Kid Cudi on a burner phone and went to his house ... where she talked with one of Diddy's assistants, Capricorn Clark.

Cassie told the jury she later went to the home Diddy was staying at, and Diddy told her he would release freak-off videos of her as a way to hurt her and Kid Cudi.

She testified Diddy kicked her in the back, causing a bruise ... so she want back to her hotel, but the room was torn up and someone had urinated all over the floor and left an unflushed poop in the toilet.

Cassie said all this happened before Christmas 2011 -- and she sent an email to her mother and Capricorn Clark on a flight, telling them Diddy was going to release two sexually explicit videos, including one on Christmas day.

Photographs were shown to the jury and Cassie testified they showed bruises on her back ... and that her mother took the pics when she had gone home to Connecticut.

Cassie testified she told her mother it was the first time Diddy abused her, but in reality, the abuse had been ongoing.

She previously told the jury about the first time Diddy hit her ... she said it happened in 2007 in a car. Cassie testified she shrugged her shoulders at Diddy after she noticed him flirting with someone else inside a restaurant and he beat her once they got in their car.

Cassie said Diddy knocked her around inside the car ... and that Diddy's chauffeur and security guard were present. She told jurors Diddy hit her on the side of the head, knocking her to the car floor.

She also testified about other instances of violence ... saying she hit Diddy for calling her a name, possibly "slut or bitch." Diddy's defense has said the relationship had domestic violence on both sides.