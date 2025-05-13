Cassie Testifies She Was Reluctant to Say No to Diddy Over Freak-Offs

UPDATE

9:00 AM PT -- Cassie is testifying about her history with Diddy.

She says he kissed her in a bathroom during her 21st birthday party in 2007 in Las Vegas after she signed with his Bad Boy Records and then they started seeing each other more and more.

Cassie told the jury she would visit Diddy at the Trump Hotel in New York and she would feel nervous and excited when Diddy would invite her to hotels ... thinking they were going to talk about music. Instead, she says he introduced her to oral sex and she "didn't understand it."

She testified she visited Diddy in Miami and when asked what they did together, responded "sexual intercourse." She also told the jury Diddy gave her ecstasy on a boat.

Cassie testified she thought things with Diddy were monogamous, even though at the time he was publicly linked to Kim Porter ... and when asked how Diddy was treating her in the beginning, she said they "had fun."

Cassie Ventura just took the stand and squarely addressed both the beating video and her involvement in freak-offs.

She said the 2016 beating at the hands of Diddy occurred right on the heels of a freak-off. She has not addressed more about the beating ... rather, she began talking about the freak-offs.

Cassie said when the subject of a freak-off -- which she said was the hiring of an escort to have sex with her -- came up, she was "confused, nervous. I wanted to make him happy."

The prosecutor asked if she agreed to a freak-off when Diddy first proposed it, and she said she did, but they continued. She testified, "Then there were more. It wasn't something I wanted to do, at least not that frequently."

She said she feared saying no would have consequences ... namely, making Diddy angry. She said she was also afraid he would blackmail her. Prosecutors said in their opening statement Diddy threatened to release the freak-off videos if she did not participate.

She also set up what appears to be a move by prosecutors to show video of a freak-off to the jury. She was asked what evidence she gave to the government, and she replied "laptops," presumably, which stored freak-off videos.

Cassie testified that she was with Diddy for 10 year and they would get in arguments that resulted in violence ... telling the jury he would drag her and stomp her in the head if she was down. She testified the violence was too frequent and she would get black eyes and bruises.