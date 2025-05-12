Diddy Trial's Dismissed Potential Jurors Happy to Be Done Before It Began

Play video content TMZ.com

A bunch of New Yorkers are straight-up celebrating not having to sit through Diddy’s sex trafficking trial -- and they’re making sure TMZ knows it.

Four dismissed jurors were thrilled to be off the hook -- telling us Monday outside the NYC courthouse it was a huge stress relief and they’re just glad they don’t have to miss work or lose a paycheck over it.

Catch the clip -- the first guy made it clear he was happy that it was outta his hands, especially since he knows how high-stakes it all is, having already seen the Cassie hotel beating video.

Another dismissed juror broke down why her job pretty much guaranteed she wasn’t getting picked -- and Juror 80 had everyone cracking up, saying she’s ready to live it up this summer, no courtroom pressure in sight.

It was a nail-biter for a few days, but the jury consisting of 12 members and 6 alternates was finalized Monday. Soon after, Diddy's sex trafficking trial officially kicked off Monday with fiery opening statements from both sides.