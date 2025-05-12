Diddy Trial Jury Seated, 12 Jurors, 6 Alternates Ready for Opening Statements

The full jury pool for the federal criminal trial in NYC of Sean "Diddy" Combs has officially been selected ... there are 12 jurors and 6 alternates and opening statements are set for Monday morning.

That pool has been whittled down from more than 45 candidates ... and we have the final list, approved by Judge Arun Subramanian.

This morning as court proceedings began, the prosecution and defense teams began calling out their choices of individuals to strike. Diddy's defense attorney Marc Agnifilo noted prosecutors struck 7 Black people, noting a "pattern." AUSA Maurene Comey pointed out the prosecution's reasons, including individuals' issues with law enforcement, knowledge of the case, limited English -- even one accused of having an "agenda." The judge denied the defense's challenge, determining the exclusions were not based on racial discrimination.

The final pool has been identified as jurors 2, 5, 25, 28, 55, 58, 75, 116, 160, 184, 201, 217, 230, 234, 247, 292, 321 and 330.

Subramanian sought to have the full jury seated by the end of last week, but after 2 jurors dropped out at the last minute, the selection continued into Monday morning -- with peremptory challenges to the prospects -- to ensure a robust pool of people who wouldn't withdraw and delay the proceedings.

Last week saw prospective jurors tossed left and right, for various reasons, including what appeared to be hasty vetting -- several candidates had ties to the case, the state, even principals themselves -- where others were excluded due to other factors.

Potential jurors in Diddy's federal sex trafficking trial were grilled on topics like sex and violence before they were picked ... because they're being warned the case will include graphic content and some upsetting things they're expected to handle like grown-ups.

The jury for the trial, which the judge expects to last about 8 weeks, will not be sequestered -- they'll be allowed to go home every night, though they've been instructed not to read about or discuss the trial outside the courtroom, and to avoid the internet.