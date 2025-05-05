Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial Will Not Sequester Jurors

Jurors Can Go Home Every Day, But Can't Talk Case

Diddy is no O.J. Simpson ... at least as it pertains to one significant aspect of their trials.

TMZ has learned ... there are currently NO plans to sequester the jury in the Diddy sex trafficking trial in NYC.

We obtained the questionnaire sent out to potential jurors, with jury selection beginning Monday, and it tells them, "There are no plans to sequester the jury, which means you will go home every day after court."

It's pretty interesting the jury is not being sequestered from the jump ... in the O.J. trial, the jury ended up being sequestered.

Diddy's a big star like O.J. and there's tons of media coverage surrounding the trial ... just like with the Simpson murder case, when jurors were sequestered for a record 9 months.

As it stands now, there's nothing physically stopping the Diddy jurors from going home and watching the news ... but later down the questionnaire, potential jurors are instructed to "avoid all media coverage and not to go on the Internet or social media with regard to this case for any purpose." That entry goes on to forbid discussing the case with friends, family, coworkers -- anyone -- until the trial is done.

Opening arguments are set for next Monday and TMZ is covering all developments in detail for the length of the trial, and we've got answers to all your questions.