Diddy Is Feeling the Nerves as Jury Selection Begins in Sex Trafficking Trial
Diddy's got all sorts of emotions as jury selection begins in his sex trafficking trial ... and he sounds anxious.
The Bad Boy Records founder is in court as potential jurors are questioned by the judge ... and at one point Diddy spoke up to reveal some of the nerves he's feeling.
Diddy told the judge, "I'm sorry your honor, I'm a little nervous today."
The admission came as Diddy was requesting a 2-minute bathroom break about 90 minutes into the jury selection process.
At first, the judge wouldn't let Diddy relieve himself, but after Diddy revealed he was nervous, the judge granted him a bathroom break. Hey, when ya gotta go, ya gotta go.
The judge is hoping to get jury selection finished in 3 days ... and he's already joked that the size of the list of prospective jurors that both sides will question on the stand -- and the questionnaire of people and places in the case -- is like the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy.
Diddy pled not guilty to sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering conspiracy charges.
