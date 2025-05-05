Diddy Trial Hectic Scenes From Outside NYC Courtroom Ahead of Jury Selection

Play video content TMZ.com

Jury selection just kicked off in Diddy's federal trial, and it’s a total madhouse -- with some people getting paid just to stand in line for others to snag spots inside the courthouse.

We caught the chaos at the federal courthouse in Manhattan on Monday -- some folks told us they had been in line since the night before, saving spots for people who paid them to do the heavy lifting.

Play video content TMZ.com

One line-holder told us he was getting $32 per hour to hold a place in line, though he admitted the going rate is more like $25 per hour. Any bit of extra income helps with inflation, particularly in Manhattan! Another clip on X showed just how absurd the line was to get into the courthouse for the jury selection ... so paying someone to save a spot makes sense.

The line forms to the right to get into the courthouse for #Diddy criminal trial jury selection. ⁦@1010WINS⁩ pic.twitter.com/pYholNVP8T — Juliet Papa (@winsjuliet) May 5, 2025 @winsjuliet

Diddy's criminal federal trial won’t officially start until 12 jurors and 6 alternates are locked in -- and you could already spot what looked like a few potential jurors heading inside.

Finding the perfect jury is gonna be tough, especially with no such thing as an unbiased panel due to the high-profile nature of the case. Many have likely already made up their minds, with things like race, pre-trial buzz, and the whole celebrity sex tape/minor angle playing a huge role.